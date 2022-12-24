10375 Wilshire Blvd., 11F

Elegant, contemporary jewel at the fabulous full-service Wilshire Terrace. Stunning entry leads to a bright, open floor plan with a large living, dining and family room area opening onto a balcony with amazing south-facing, city-to-ocean views. Beautiful wood flooring, fireplace, recessed lighting, high ceilings and built-ins. Large kitchen with marble countertops, double ovens and breakfast area. Lavish master suite with stunning views, marble bath with dual sinks, dressing table and large custom closets. Second bedroom or office/den with built-ins.

Location: 10375 Wilshire Boulevard 11F, Los Angeles, 90024

Asking price: $1,675,000

Year built: 1958

Living area: 2,293 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Amenities include 24-hour guard gated security, valet parking for homeowners and guests, a stunning remodeled lobby, pool, spa, gym, library, rose garden, dog park & hair salon.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605