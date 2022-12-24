Mid-Century Lease | Bird Streets

A beautiful Mid-Century view home on Blue Jay Way is arguably the Bird Streets’ most coveted road. Tasteful and elegant, this home offers three bedrooms, a home theater, an open-plan kitchen, and great indoor-outdoor flow with floor-to-ceiling glass walls. A generously sized pool area is complete with an outdoor firepit surrounded by mature hedges for complete privacy whilst maintaining jetliner views of downtown Los Angeles.

Location: 1505 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: For lease $23,500/mo

Year built: 1961

Living area: 2,692 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: With an array of quality and a showcase of splendor, every square inch of this Blue Jay Way home is a carefully curated masterpiece. A perfect retreat in the hills offering a break from the city stir only minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills is priceless.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Patrick Fogarty

310.779.2415

patrick@hiltonhyland.com

www.PatrickFogarty.com

DRE#: 01992295