Mid-Century Lease | Bird Streets
A beautiful Mid-Century view home on Blue Jay Way is arguably the Bird Streets’ most coveted road. Tasteful and elegant, this home offers three bedrooms, a home theater, an open-plan kitchen, and great indoor-outdoor flow with floor-to-ceiling glass walls. A generously sized pool area is complete with an outdoor firepit surrounded by mature hedges for complete privacy whilst maintaining jetliner views of downtown Los Angeles.
Location: 1505 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles 90069
Asking price: For lease $23,500/mo
Year built: 1961
Living area: 2,692 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: With an array of quality and a showcase of splendor, every square inch of this Blue Jay Way home is a carefully curated masterpiece. A perfect retreat in the hills offering a break from the city stir only minutes from the Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills is priceless.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Patrick Fogarty
310.779.2415
patrick@hiltonhyland.com
www.PatrickFogarty.com
DRE#: 01992295