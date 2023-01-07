10250 W. Sunset Blvd.

World-class estate that could not be duplicated at this price level. Over 2.8 acres in the heart of Holmby Hills. An incredible combination of six structures totaling just under 30,000 sq ft. Complete privacy up a long driveway to an expansive motor court for over 20 cars. Reminiscent of classic East Coast estates but with a modern scale. A total of 17 bedrooms and 25 baths. The main house is the perfect combination of form and function. Epic public rooms are designed for large-scale entertaining. One of the most important home offices in the city. Sensational cinema, catering kitchen, pool house with wellness and Hammam.

Location: 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills 90077

Asking price: $65,000,000

Year built: 1939

Living area: 29,108 square feet, 17 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms

Features: Grounds include a full tennis court, rolling lawns, tropical garden, negative edge pool and mature trees; one of a kind; must see to believe

