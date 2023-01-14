9376 Claircrest Dr. | B.H.P.O.

On an imposing knoll with walls of glass, this gorgeous William Hefner architectural estate includes six generously sized bedrooms, with seven bathrooms, that allows the most majestic panoramic views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean and canyons between. The ‘Great Room’ offers a formal living area, dining area, family room, and fireplace. Adjacent is a junior dining room equipped with a chef’s kitchen. The lower level consists of a guest suite, screening room, gym area, and a separate kitchen perfect for entertaining guests by the pool. A three-car garage and a private inner courtyard with a koi pond complete this estate.

Location: 9376 Claircrest Drive, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking price: $10,500,000

Year built: 1994

Living area: 8,129 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Great room; formal living area; dining area; family room; fireplace; chef’s kitchen; junior dining room; guest suite; screening room; gym; separate kitchen; pool; three-car garage; private inner courtyard w/koi pond; panoramic views

Contact: Hitlon & Hyland

Leonard Rabinowitz, DRE#: 01496421

310.552.8200

LR@LeonardR.com

Jack Friedkin, DRE#: 01975592

310.552.8200

Jack@JackFriedkin.com