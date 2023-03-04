Beautiful Two-Story Just North of Sunset in Brentwood

This recently updated, two-story farmhouse in the flats with a huge backyard is located north of Sunset on prime lower Kenter. 6 beds and 5 baths (5 bedrooms upstairs, 1 downstairs) round the interior to approximately 4,400 square feet. Featuring Carrara marble slab and glass-accented island kitchen and breakfast dining, coupled with a large dining area for formal occasions. The living room features a Carrara marble fireplace, and the family room is full of French doors overlooking the entire backyard. Set on a flat, 12,000-square-foot lot with grassy yard, tall mature trees, large swimmers pool, bbq island and covered patio – perfect for outdoor living. Amazing curb appeal while set behind tall hedges and mature trees, creating total privacy and easily gated. Must close escrow by March 29, 2023.

Location: 231 North Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles 90049

Asking Price: $4,995,000

Year Built: 1941

Living Area: 4,400 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: 6 beds, 5 baths (5 bedrooms up plus bonus room and high ceilings, 1 bedroom down); approximate 12,000 square foot lot

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lisa & Scott Sorrentino

818.355.4751 & 818.355.4750

teamsorrentino@gmail.com

www.teamsorrentino.com

DRE# 00973692, 00974656