New Construction

Open house: Saturday, April 1, 1-4 pm & Sunday, April 2, 2-5 pm

Newly built, modern Spanish, grand-scale architecture with glorious panoramic views. Incredibly private and secure behind two gates. An impressive 22-car motor court with five garages. A brilliant floorplan perfectly suited to enhance today’s modern luxurious lifestyle. Mixture of old-world craftsmanship with dynamic on-trend design. Movie theater, dedicated office and the perfect gym. Upstairs has four en suite secondary bedrooms, plus an incredible game room. Upstairs and downstairs laundry for maximum convenience. Additional maid’s bedroom. The detached guest house is perfect for an artist’s haven. Expansive flat yard, room for pickleball or basketball court.

Location: 23401 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas 91302

Asking price: $10,999,999

Year built: 2022

Living area: 11,342 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: 22-car motor court; 5 car garages; detached guest house; privately gated; panoramic views

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932

818.618.1006 / cknizek@theagencyre.com

David Smith, DRE #01503210

310.480.7523 / david.smith@theagencyre.com