A stunning and newly built Craftsman home located in the heart of Kentwood in Westchester. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be impressed with the attention to detail that went into designing this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, complete with an upstairs office, library, and den. Start your day off with a cup of coffee on your front porch, where you can take in the Zen atmosphere and watch as birds splash around in the fountain. And when it’s time to unwind, you’ll love the drop-down projector screen in the backyard, where you can cozy up around the fire pit and relax. (Offered furnished and unfurnished.)

Location: 6406 Wynkoop Street, Los Angeles, 90045

Asking price: $10,000/mo lease

Year built: 1950

Living area: 3,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Office; library; den; firepit; gym; weekly gardener included in rent as well as a bi-weekly cleaning service; pets will be considered

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

Roma Barba, DRE#: 01359711

310.422.0652 / RomaBarba@Gmail.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com