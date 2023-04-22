Beverly Hills Condo with Fabulous Services

Stunning, sun-filled, front-facing two bedrooms + den at premier BH full-service IV Seasons Condominiums located on a quiet, tree-lined street. The coveted location in the building on the second floor has a huge, wonderful patio with garden views. Features include high ceilings, fireplace, crown moldings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. Formal entry leads to large living and formal dining rooms, perfect for entertaining. Wood-paneled large den with wet bar. Lavish primary suite with dual walk-in closets and luxury-size bath. Guest suite with built-ins. Chef’s kitchen with breakfast area opening to patio.

Location: 300 North Swall Drive #102, Beverly Hills 90211

Asking price: $2,450,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 2,759 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: The building is known for its fabulous services, including a 24/7 full-time doorman, valet parking for residents and guests, a heated pool & spa, and gym; the condo includes extra storage; prime location close to dining and shops

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605