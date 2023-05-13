Welcome to 506 Palisades Ave, an elegant Tuscan retreat ideally situated a short stroll from Montana Ave’s shops and dining. Beyond privacy hedges and lush grounds, enter the home and appreciate old-world craftsmanship. A double-height foyer connects to grand living spaces. The chef’s kitchen walks out to a peaceful garden, pool and spa. With seven bedrooms in the main residence plus a detached guest house, your family and visitors are afforded complete comfort and privacy. The basement level exudes sophistication, featuring an entertaining lounge, wet bar, fireplace, and ceilings adorned in brick. The finest lease offering available in Santa Monica.

Location: 506 Palisades Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $42,500/month

Year built: 2005

Living area: 7,354 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Custom woodwork; beamed ceilings; arched doorways; beautiful built-ins; formal dining room; home office; chef’s kitchen; breakfast room; peaceful garden; dining terrace; built-in BBQ; saltwater pool; spa; waterfall; dual walk-in closets; fireplaces; theatre

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437 / andrew@davidkramer.com