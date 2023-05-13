Finest Lease Offering Available in Santa Monica
Welcome to 506 Palisades Ave, an elegant Tuscan retreat ideally situated a short stroll from Montana Ave’s shops and dining. Beyond privacy hedges and lush grounds, enter the home and appreciate old-world craftsmanship. A double-height foyer connects to grand living spaces. The chef’s kitchen walks out to a peaceful garden, pool and spa. With seven bedrooms in the main residence plus a detached guest house, your family and visitors are afforded complete comfort and privacy. The basement level exudes sophistication, featuring an entertaining lounge, wet bar, fireplace, and ceilings adorned in brick. The finest lease offering available in Santa Monica.
Location: 506 Palisades Avenue, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: $42,500/month
Year built: 2005
Living area: 7,354 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Custom woodwork; beamed ceilings; arched doorways; beautiful built-ins; formal dining room; home office; chef’s kitchen; breakfast room; peaceful garden; dining terrace; built-in BBQ; saltwater pool; spa; waterfall; dual walk-in closets; fireplaces; theatre
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437 / andrew@davidkramer.com