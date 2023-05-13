Secluded behind private gates, this one-of-a-kind Malibu estate is situated on a blufftop and surrounded by stunning ocean views. “Zero One” rests on 2.48 acres of meticulously planned grounds with over 300 trees gracing the property, including native coastal oaks and Monterey cypress and pines as well as on-site beehives, organic fruit orchards, and vegetable gardens. The exterior grounds have a saltwater pool, spa, basketball court, bocce ball court, golf greens and driving range. Built from sustainable timber and recycled steel, Zero One is fully electric, featuring Tesla batteries and solar panels, resulting in zero carbon emissions.

Location: 11865 Ellice Street, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $26,995,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 14,429 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The great hall exemplifies indoor/outdoor living with soaring 20-foot ceilings, sliding exterior walls, skylights, and two wine rooms. A full gym, water filtration system and ventilation system ensure a healthy lifestyle at all times, while water vapor fireplaces equal clean luxury.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jacob Dadon

818.264.8780

jacob.dadon@sothebys.realty

www.jacobdadon.com

DRE#: 01970038