Introducing the Briarcrest Estate, the pinnacle of luxury living. This exceptional property stands as a testament to elegance in restraint. With its exquisite design, the home utilizes five primary materials: travertine, oak, cedar, bronze, and steel to create a harmonious blend that seamlessly integrates the home with its natural surroundings. The result is an organic, awe-inspiring masterpiece that captivates the senses. Set on sprawling 1.3 acres, this extraordinary sanctuary boasts a wealth of amenities that deliver a resort-like environment, including a 52-foot swimmers pool and a floodlit tennis court surrounded by whimsical, meandering gardens.

Location: 9051 Briarcrest Lane, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $25,900,000

Living area: 53,719 sq ft lot, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Gated and private, garage parking for 5 cars and a separate guest house all situated moments away from the vibrant pulse of Beverly Hills, granting convenient access to the finest restaurants, bars, and boutiques that the city has to offer.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Nash

424.230.6088

jonathan@resnickandnash.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01943888

Stephen Resnick

310.210.5048

stephen@sresnick.com

DRE#: 01241282