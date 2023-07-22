Be still my heart — it doesn’t get more perfect than this. You’re sold the moment you pull up to this quiet cul-de-sac and enter the single-story with epic views. Wow — the gorgeous wide-plank light oak floors, the high ceilings, the disappearing Fleetwood doors, and that irresistible sparkling pool with the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow. Thoughtful decoration and bespoke custom design at every turn. Sleek finishes, exquisite light fixtures, luxurious stone and tile, and stunning wallpaper.

Location: 3355 Wrightview Place, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $4,299,000

Year built: 2016

Living area: 3,428 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Single story; open floor plan; sparkling pool; lush landscaping; Open Sunday, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Corey Kessler

818.379.7115

corey.kessler@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01882925