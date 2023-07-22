Epic Views
Be still my heart — it doesn’t get more perfect than this. You’re sold the moment you pull up to this quiet cul-de-sac and enter the single-story with epic views. Wow — the gorgeous wide-plank light oak floors, the high ceilings, the disappearing Fleetwood doors, and that irresistible sparkling pool with the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow. Thoughtful decoration and bespoke custom design at every turn. Sleek finishes, exquisite light fixtures, luxurious stone and tile, and stunning wallpaper.
Location: 3355 Wrightview Place, Studio City 91604
Asking price: $4,299,000
Year built: 2016
Living area: 3,428 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Single story; open floor plan; sparkling pool; lush landscaping; Open Sunday, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932
Corey Kessler
818.379.7115
corey.kessler@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01882925