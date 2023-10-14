HuntleyModern.com

One of two front units in The Huntley’s refined collection of five modern, luxury townhome residences. Thoughtfully designed within WeHo’s highly coveted Melrose District, this 3 bed + 3 bath, single-family home alternative has exposed board-form concrete and steel beams, French oak wood flooring, high ceilings, custom Italian cabinetry, Miele appliances, a fireplace, stone countertops, and expansive outdoor entertainment spaces and views. Flooded with natural light with floor-to-ceiling window walls that fill an open-floor-plan great room, this modern dream leads to a large and private patio with olive trees and gardens that lends itself to the ideal indoor-outdoor L.A. lifestyle.

Open Tues 11am - 2pm & Sun 1 - 4pm

Location: 812 Huntley Drive #105, West Hollywood 90069

Asking price: $3,449,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 2,664 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: A private 800-square-foot rooftop terrace; expansive outdoor patio + garden; Miele appliances; custom Italian cabinetry; French oak floors; views of the Hollywood Hills and Pacific Design Center

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Anton Smirnov | Jeremiah Eden

818.915.6612

anton.smirnov@sir.com

www.AGENTinLA.com

DRE#: 2017875