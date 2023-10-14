Nestled upon a cul-de-sac in the prestigious enclave of lower Bel-Air, overseeing awe-inspiring panoramas of the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course, stands 543 Perugia. Double gates, a winding drive and an expansive motor court lead into this three-story, elegant Tudor. The grand foyer seamlessly connects the formal living room, replete with dramatic fireplace, exposed wood beam ceiling and terrace showcasing Bel-Air Country Club golf course fairway views and beyond. Thoughtfully designed for private hosting and entertaining, this prime Bel-Air estate presents enticing opportunities for customization and modernization to bring your unique vision to life.

Location: 543 Perugia Way, Bel-Air 90077

Asking price: $17,500,000

Living area: 9,615 square feet, 5 beds, 5 baths + 2 powder rooms

Features: An elegant dining room, chef’s kitchen, entertainment lounge with fireplace & wet bar, art studio, primary suite with terrace, guest bedroom suites, 3-car garage, elevator and landscaped grounds with pool, spa, BBQ area and ample parking, create a luxurious living experience.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May

310.623.3650

linda@lindamay.com

www.543Perugia.com

DRE#: 00475038