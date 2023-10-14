The finest quality and substance embody this grand, three-level estate poised on an over 25,000 sq. ft. corner lot with a tennis court, on one of the best streets in the prime Beverly Hills Flats. Set behind gates with a semi-circular front driveway, this classic estate with apx. 10,000 sq. ft. of living space (BTV) is extremely private and offers an enchanting setting with manicured grounds, attractive brick-lined facade, and timeless authenticity, across 7 bedrooms, 8 baths and 3 powder rooms. Enter through the 12-foot double front doors into the impressive formal foyer with a soaring two-story ceiling, dazzling chandelier, and intricate limestone floors.

Location: 702 North Sierra Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $22,950,000

Year built: 1990

Living area: 9,954 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: The main level is complete with opulent public rooms, including a formal living room with fireplace, stately family room opening onto a private patio, huge formal dining room with fireplace and bar, beautiful rotunda breakfast room, and fabulous professional chef’s kitchen.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker

310.285.7508 / homes@jademills.com

DRE#: 00526877

Ari Afshar, Compass

310.738.5180 / team@voyagerealestate.com

DRE#: 01753779