Open House: 10/21 (10 am - 4 pm), 10/22 (1 pm - 4 pm)

Exquisite residence in the desirable Tree Section of Manhattan Beach. Timeless elegance meets contemporary functionality. Spacious living areas for entertaining and creating memories. Vaulted A-frame ceiling and wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Intimate formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Bright eat-in nook with backyard views. Family room with cast stone fireplace and complete bar. Generous bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Oversized primary suite with vaulted ceilings and patio. Meticulously cared for. Prime location near amenities, parks, the beach, as well as dining and shopping.

www.657ThirtySixthStreet.com

Location: 657 36th Street, Manhattan Beach, 90266

Asking price: $3,450,000

Year built: 1986

Living area: 2,856 SF | 5,401 SF lot, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: 2-car garage; wood-burning fireplace; high-end kitchen appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking cooktop, Miele dishwasher, and KitchenAid double oven with convection; spacious backyard features mature landscaping, slate patio, turf lawn, and koi pond; cast stone fireplace; primary bedroom includes vaulted beam ceilings and patio overlooking backyard; primary bath includes soaking tub, separate steam shower and enclosed toilet

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248