Sophisticated Elegance in Prime Beverly Hills

Sophisticated elegance, in one of the most prime sections of Beverly Hills. 626 Foothill Rd is a stunning home that is hidden from the street and situated behind a double set of privacy gates. This newly remodeled home truly has the best of everything! Upon entering, you will notice the impressive 2-story foyer, custom skylight, honed Italian marble floors, floor-to-ceiling wainscoting and an oversized designer chandelier. There is an impressive amount of natural light throughout the house and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the multiple patios and spacious backyard.

Location: 626 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $19,500,000

Year built: 1988

Living area: 6,962 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Chevron oak floors; marble fireplace; custom Ketra lighting; chef’s kitchen; bar; automated Control 4 smart home; Sonance invisible speakers; water filtration system w/reverse osmosis; dual designer closets; dual oversized spa showers; outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, Wolf bbq; AI security

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Amber Cohen

310.993.4300

amber@ambercohen.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01952093