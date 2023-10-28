Gorgeous, contemporary luxury condo at the exclusive “460 Palm,” developed by ETCO Homes. This first-level, open floor plan residence has the feel of a single-family home with disappearing pocket doors opening to an oversized outdoor private patio, ideal for relaxing or al fresco dining. The state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen includes top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero stainless-steel appliances, a large Caesar stone center island and a walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom suite comes complete with a modern spa-like bathroom, featuring dual sinks, a soaking tub and two walk-in closets. Located just a short distance from world-class shopping and fine dining.

Location: 460 North Palm Drive #103, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $2,350,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 1,950 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Second en-suite bedroom has patio access; in-unit laundry room; 2 side-by-side parking spaces; an electric charging station; fitness center; large private storage; 24-hour concierge/door person

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Chad Rogers

310.858.5417

info@chadrogers.tv

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01204144