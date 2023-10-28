Timeless Spanish in Prime Little Holmby
Located in Prime Little Holmby and meticulously crafted to the highest of standards, this timeless Spanish sits on just over half an acre and totals approximately 9,500 square feet. This 6-bed, 5-full + 2 half-bath home features a voluminous open floor plan and boasts soaring ceilings and walls of glass, effortlessly incorporating indoor and outdoor space. The gourmet chef’s kitchen that opens to a 500 sq ft loggia is styled with Calacatta marble, a Lacanche range, upgraded appliances, double island, double dishwasher, custom millwork, and interior design by Charles & Co.
Location: 467 Comstock Avenue, Little Holmby 90024
Asking price: $18,999,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 9,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: The expansive, private master retreat offers lavish bath quarters with free-standing tub, dual sinks, oversized steam shower & generous walk-in closet. Architectural elements include Euroline Steel Windows & Doors systems, 150+ year-old hand-hewn ceiling beams & hand-troweled walls.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Susan Smith
310.415.5175
susan@susansmithrealty.com
www.carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01187140