Welcome to this stunning, custom-built Montecito-style estate with almost 7,200 square feet, located in prestigious Palos Verdes Estates. This gated property underwent a complete renovation in 2019 with no expense spared. The renovation included custom lighting and flooring throughout, new cabinetry, doors, closets, security cameras, stone façade, complete electrical rewiring, and upgraded finishes and appliances as well as conversion to a smart home. The total cost of the renovation was $2.5 million, ensuring that this home is move-in ready and truly one-of-a-kind.

www.1505ViaFernandez.com

Location: 1505 Via Fernandez, Palos Verdes Estates 90274

Asking price: $5,499,999

Year built: 1990

Living area: 7,194 sf | 18,822 sf lot, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Custom lighting fixtures; Santa Barbara stone exterior; new interior doors; fire pit; pool & spa; bar; mature landscaping; high-end designer finishes throughout; fireplaces; gated; horseshoe driveway; imported Moroccan tiles; custom cabinetry & vanities throughout; smart home

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248