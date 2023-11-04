One-of-a-Kind Hidden Hills Gem

Discover contemporary luxury living as this property features six en-suite bedrooms, each with generous walk-in closets and private balconies. With 15-ft ceilings and expansive walls of vanishing glass, expect an inviting, open-concept gathering space integrating the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. The backyard oasis comes complete with a firepit, hot tub and pool for the ultimate entertainer. The unique party barn boasts a high-end wet bar and a guest suite offering an ideal venue for hosting private events and celebrations from home. Nestled in L.A.’s most coveted gated communities, this gem offers limitless potential. Seller financing is available. Co-listed with Homes to Di for Group.

Location: 25057 Lewis and Clark Road, Hidden Hills 91302

Asking price: $10,750,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 8,800 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: 15-foot ceilings; walls of vanishing glass; fire pit; hot tub; pool; chef’s kitchen; professional-grade appliances; secondary butler’s/catering kitchen; gas fireplaces; climate-controlled glass wine wall; 16-camera security system; party barn with a wet bar and guest suite

Contact: The Beverly Hills Estates

Lea Porter

310.701.9212

lea@leaporter.com

www.leaporter.com

DRE#: 00932907