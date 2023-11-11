This impeccably designed home, situated in the highly sought-after El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades and within walking distance to the Village, offers a timeless and welcoming atmosphere. The property boasts a rare upgrade featuring a custom-built pool and spa, complemented by a fully furnished cabana equipped with a built-in BBQ, fireplace, overhead fan, heating and lighting. The private backyard with soothing waterfalls creates a tranquil and relaxing ambiance. High ceilings and an open floor plan create a generous sense of space ideal for effortless living and entertaining.

Location: 15932 Temecula Street, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $4,999,500

Year built: 2013

Living area: 3,454 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf range and double dishwashers. The master suite provides a luxurious retreat with a fireplace, walk-in shower, soaking tub and private balcony. Four additional guest bedrooms.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susân Perryman

310.261.1960

susan@map-development.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01878839