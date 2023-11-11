Thoughtfully renovated two-story modern dwelling with an urban-industrial ambiance, embodying contemporary luxury and commanding views. Sunlight floods the open layout through expansive windows and glass walls. The kitchen is adorned with new cabinets, a spacious island featuring Wolf appliances, and a delightful fireplace gracing the living room. Socialize on the generously sized patio adjacent to the living room, or relish a sunset on the rooftop patio accessible from the primary bedroom. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, including a large primary suite offering scenic views and a spa-like bath, this residence proudly stands in the sought-after Mt. Olympus neighborhood.

Location: 7541 Hermes Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $2,695,000

Year built: 1974

Living area: 2,642 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Renovated two-story Modern; commanding views; expansive windows and glass walls; Wolf appliances; fireplace; generously sized patio; rooftop patio; primary suite offering scenic views and a spa-like bath

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Stuart Vetterick

310.702.9808

stuart@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01984753