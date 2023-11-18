Captivating Cape Cod Coastal Home
Discover your dream home in Manhattan Beach’s prestigious Sand Section. This captivating Cape Cod residence seamlessly blends coastal elegance with modern luxury. An open floor plan connects a stylish living room and chef’s kitchen and dining room. Three bedrooms downstairs provide comfort and privacy, two opening to a backyard/patio. The primary bedroom upstairs features vaulted ceilings, a private patio with city views and a luxurious bathroom. An adjoining home office with a private sundeck completes this tranquil retreat. Live the coastal lifestyle in one of Manhattan Beach’s most sought-after neighborhoods.
Location: 501 6th Place, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking price: $3,999,999
Living area: 2,180 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Corner lot; coffered wood ceilings in living room, kitchen and dining room; high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances; large private patio/backyard; vaulted ceilings in primary suite; primary suite opens up to private patio; rooftop deck; office with sundeck; outdoor shower
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 01295248