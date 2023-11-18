Welcome to this stunning, contemporary, modern home in the Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood. With breathtaking views and a prime location, this home is a real treasure. The layout is spacious and inviting, making it perfect for anyone seeking a stylish and comfortable space. With an effortless flow between the living room, den, dining space and kitchen, it is perfect for entertaining guests. Not only is this home aesthetically pleasing but it’s also been renovated with kitchen, bathrooms and flooring updates. The genuine highlight of this home is the private patio with a Jacuzzi and an inviting outdoor dining area.

Location: 5690 Hill Oak Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $2,645,000

Year built: 1977

Living area: 2,624 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: City views; prime location; open concept; floor-to-ceiling windows; soaring ceilings; renovated kitchen, bathrooms and flooring; fireplace; central AC; dishwasher; private patio; Jacuzzi; outdoor dining area

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Young & Louis Magnano

213.819.9630

Jeffrey.Young@Sothebys.Realty

www.jeffyoungla.com

DRE#: 977617