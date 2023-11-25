Character-filled Spanish jewel box located in the Hollywood Hills, just a stone’s throw away from the best Los Angeles has to offer. Step into a storybook Spanish, boasting engraved wood-beamed ceilings, classic Spanish arches, timeless stained-glass windows and beautiful Spanish tile throughout. Enter through a private courtyard surrounded by lush greenery all around. With an array of living spaces that open to the courtyard, this thoughtfully laid out 3-bedroom and 3-bathroom floor plan makes for an ideal setting for a variety of lifestyles to gather, create and entertain. The courtyard is an entertainer’s dream with an outdoor dining area and multiple sitting areas.

Location: 1725 Mount Olympus, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $3,455,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 2,897 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Spanish arches; stained-glass windows; Spanish tile; private courtyard; lush greenery; outdoor dining area; multiple sitting areas; large living room; newly remodeled chef’s kitchen; Taj Mahal quartzite countertops; French oak flooring; secluded primary suite; outdoor balcony

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Noah Applebaum

310.488.8389

NoahA@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02019578