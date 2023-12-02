Henry Harwood Hewitt Masterpiece
“Villa Collina” is a restoration of a circa 1927 iconic Mediterranean masterpiece originally built by renowned architect Henry Harwood Hewitt. One-of-a-kind Old World Tuscan chateau with views of the Griffith Observatory and the downtown skyline. Entertainer’s kitchen with brand new Sub-Zero is accented by built-in breakfast nook and French doors. Upstairs level includes storybook primary suite with sitting room and gorgeous updated deluxe blanc bath; remarkable guest bedroom with views. Exquisite hotel-style full guest apartment on the lower level doubles as an oversized luxurious spa. Fully tiled Roman swimmer’s pool, separate spa and fountains; deck with sauna.
Location: 4565 Dundee Drive, Los Angeles 90027
Asking price: $7,245,000
Year built: 1927
Living area: 4,525 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Fully tiled Roman swimmer’s pool; separate spa; fountains; sauna; fireplaces; central A/C; canyon and city views; guest apartment; French doors; built-in breakfast nook; deluxe blanc bath; arched hallways; den; grassy yard; gardens
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Richard Yohon
323.270.1725
Rick.Yohon@Sothebys.Realty
www.rickyohon.com
DRE#: 1276405