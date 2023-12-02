Open House: 12/2 (1-3 pm)

Incredible opportunity to own an oceanview home on an oversized half lot, just blocks from the beach, local restaurants and shops. This two-unit property has a twobedroom, two-bathroom upper unit with beautiful views of the ocean from the living space and front deck. Sunshine streams in from the many south- and west-facing windows, providing warmth and light. Below is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit as well as a large, two-car garage. Outside is additional 4-car parking on the driveway. This is a great opportunity for an owner’s unit and rental income, guest quarters or a new build. A three-story property can be built to provide better ocean views from a top level.

Location: 411 36th Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $2,550,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 1,837 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Ocean views; oversized half lot (1,749 SF); two units; deck; two-car garage; four-car parking in driveway; few blocks from the beach; close proximity to shops and restaurants

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248