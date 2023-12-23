Coming Soon – Royal Oaks
The undisputed best views in all of Encino’s coveted Royal Oaks. The best panoramic views of the entire San Fernando Valley can be seen from an insanely great massive rooftop deck. See it all, be above it all in this clandestine paradise. State-of-the-art newer construction with timeless materials and an intuitive floor plan that accommodates families of all sizes. Open concept floor plan with exquisite designer fixtures and finishes. Endless list of amenities that define luxury.
Location: 16110 Meadowview Drive, Encino 91436
Asking price: $12,995,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 10,000 square feet, 6.5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Panoramic views; rooftop deck; elevator; movie theater; sparkling pool
Contact: The Agency
Adi Perez, Craig Knizek, Santiago Arana
347.238.7622
Cknizek@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01963659