Prime Beverly Hills Flats Traditional Estate
Prime Beverly Hills Flats Traditional Estate on 27,000 sq ft+ lot. East end of BH Flats, walkable to finest restaurants and shopping. Complete privacy with gated motor court for approx. 15 cars. Charming compound – major grounds with mature trees and large grassy yard. Causal floor plan with public rooms opening via French doors to gardens beyond. Main level primary suite with fireplace/sitting room, dual baths and large walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms. Epic guest house with large gym and full bedroom/bath.
Location: 814 Cinthia Street, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $10,995,000
Year built: 1952
Living area: 5,232 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Additional features include a 3-car attached garage and extra parking area accessible from alley. Incredible opportunity to own a most charming and central Beverly Hills property. Shown only to prequalified buyers.
Contact:
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com
Carolwood Estates
Jacob Greene, DRE#: 01933997
310.415.2653 / jacob@thealtmanbrothers.com
Douglas Elliman
Joshua Altman, DRE#: 01764587
310.819.3250 / josh@thealtmanbrothers.com
Douglas Elliman