Prime Beverly Hills Flats Traditional Estate on 27,000 sq ft+ lot. East end of BH Flats, walkable to finest restaurants and shopping. Complete privacy with gated motor court for approx. 15 cars. Charming compound – major grounds with mature trees and large grassy yard. Causal floor plan with public rooms opening via French doors to gardens beyond. Main level primary suite with fireplace/sitting room, dual baths and large walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms. Epic guest house with large gym and full bedroom/bath.

Location: 814 Cinthia Street, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 1952

Living area: 5,232 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Additional features include a 3-car attached garage and extra parking area accessible from alley. Incredible opportunity to own a most charming and central Beverly Hills property. Shown only to prequalified buyers.

Contact:

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com

Carolwood Estates

Jacob Greene, DRE#: 01933997

310.415.2653 / jacob@thealtmanbrothers.com

Douglas Elliman

Joshua Altman, DRE#: 01764587

310.819.3250 / josh@thealtmanbrothers.com

Douglas Elliman