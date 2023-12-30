Stunning Mid-Century modern jewel – fresh from a major renovation. Sited in prestigious Palos Verdes Estates, park-like setting with a meadow of grass and stunning pool. Over 15,100 sq ft mostly flat lot with complete privacy. Arrive down a glamorous set of wide stairs, setting the tone for grand entertaining. Light and bright with white oak floors, high ceilings and walls of glass. Gourmet kitchen opens to living room/dining room and then to a large deck overlooking the vast backyard. The primary suite is a beautiful retreat with marble bath and spacious walk-in closet. Three additional guest rooms and a detached office with a separate entrance.

Location: 1321 Via Gabriel, Monte Malaga 90274

Asking price: $5,960,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 3,612 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Lower level entertaining room with bi-fold doors and fireplace, gym, outdoor kitchen. Rare, done and private.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Jake McDermott, DRE#: 02077324

913.645.4615

jmcdermott12@gmail.com