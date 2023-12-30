Stunning Mid-Century Modern Jewel
Stunning Mid-Century modern jewel – fresh from a major renovation. Sited in prestigious Palos Verdes Estates, park-like setting with a meadow of grass and stunning pool. Over 15,100 sq ft mostly flat lot with complete privacy. Arrive down a glamorous set of wide stairs, setting the tone for grand entertaining. Light and bright with white oak floors, high ceilings and walls of glass. Gourmet kitchen opens to living room/dining room and then to a large deck overlooking the vast backyard. The primary suite is a beautiful retreat with marble bath and spacious walk-in closet. Three additional guest rooms and a detached office with a separate entrance.
Location: 1321 Via Gabriel, Monte Malaga 90274
Asking price: $5,960,000
Year built: 1962
Living area: 3,612 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Lower level entertaining room with bi-fold doors and fireplace, gym, outdoor kitchen. Rare, done and private.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Jake McDermott, DRE#: 02077324
913.645.4615
jmcdermott12@gmail.com