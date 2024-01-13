Reimagined Contemporary Masterpiece

Nestled on nearly an acre of private park-like grounds in prime Beverly Hills. Completely reimagined from the ground up by Clint Nicholas with a soft, sophisticated palate of decadent materials, such as hand-combed limestone, plaster walls, custom white oak millwork, rare marbles and walls of steel and glass that disappear at the touch of a button. Media room walls are enveloped in cashmere, and dining room features sumptuous silk ceilings and walls. There are 5BD suites each with its own secluded garden, 8BA, library, gym and a 5-car garage. Truly one of the greatest homes to ever become available. It is the ultimate expression of sophisticated and luxurious living.

Location: 514 Doheny Road, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $39,500,000

Year built: 1955

Living area: 9,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Reimagined from the ground up; indoor/outdoor living; 5 bdrm suites each with secluded gardens; cashmere-enveloped media room; hand-combed limestone; plaster walls; white oak millwork; rare marbles; walls of steel & glass; open-air shower in primary; silk ceiling/walls in dining room

Contact: The Beverly Hills Estates

Branden & Rayni Williams

310.626.4248

Rayni@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com

www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com

DRE#: 02126121, 01774287, 01496786