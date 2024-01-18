Ocean-View Gem On An Oversized Lot
Step into the epitome of coastal luxury in the highly coveted Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. This recently updated townhome sits on a 40–foot–wide, west–facing corner lot. The home’s curb appeal and front yard are reminiscent of single–family living, just moments from the sand and downtown Manhattan Beach. As you head inside, you’ll be greeted by approximately 400 square feet of living space not often found in a Manhattan Beach townhome. The ground–level bedroom with a walk–in closet includes an extremely versatile flex living space with a separate entrance – comparable to a one-bedroom unit – perfect for income potential, visiting guests or an in–law suite.
Location: 416 23rd Street, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking price: $3,499,999
Year built: 2003
Living area: 2,853 square feet, 4 bed + flex space, 3.5 bath
Features: 40–foot–wide, west-facing corner lot; primary suite w/ large walk-in closet and ocean view deck; primary bath w/ double sink, tub & standing shower; great room w/ ocean view deck, fireplace; 2 refrigerators; 2 dishwashers; breakfast nook & eat–at counter; 2–car garage + driveway
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Lauren Forbes
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 01295248