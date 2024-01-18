Ocean-View Gem On An Oversized Lot

Step into the epitome of coastal luxury in the highly coveted Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. This recently updated townhome sits on a 40–foot–wide, west–facing corner lot. The home’s curb appeal and front yard are reminiscent of single–family living, just moments from the sand and downtown Manhattan Beach. As you head inside, you’ll be greeted by approximately 400 square feet of living space not often found in a Manhattan Beach townhome. The ground–level bedroom with a walk–in closet includes an extremely versatile flex living space with a separate entrance – comparable to a one-bedroom unit – perfect for income potential, visiting guests or an in–law suite.

Location: 416 23rd Street, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $3,499,999

Year built: 2003

Living area: 2,853 square feet, 4 bed + flex space, 3.5 bath

Features: 40–foot–wide, west-facing corner lot; primary suite w/ large walk-in closet and ocean view deck; primary bath w/ double sink, tub & standing shower; great room w/ ocean view deck, fireplace; 2 refrigerators; 2 dishwashers; breakfast nook & eat–at counter; 2–car garage + driveway

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248