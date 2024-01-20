Majestic Bird Streets Estate

For the first time in over half a century, this majestic estate avails itself for its next caretaker. In 1927, this specific site was built to become the largest and most private compound in all of the ‘Bird Streets.’ Situated on just under two verdant acres and set behind a discreet, gated driveway, this blend of architecture, landscape and rolling lawns is a complete juxtaposition to living in the heartbeat of the city. The centerpiece of this distinctive compound is this approximate 5,800-square-foot main home consisting of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Steeped in authentic characteristics of a Tudor home, the exterior has an earth-toned color palette.

Location: 1475 North Doheny Drive, Sunset Strip 90069

Asking price: $27,950,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 5,734 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: One is immediately drawn to the step-down living room with the original wood-burning fireplace that seamlessly leads to a light, bright sunroom and a bespoke bar transported from London. The first floor also consists of a generous eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room overlooking the garden.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Richard Ehrlich

310.968.8881

richard@richardehrlich.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01267136