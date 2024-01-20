Located in the highly desirable and vibrant area of Silver Lake and Echo Park, Mohawk Heights is a collection of seven highly curated single-family homes located minutes away from some of the best dining and nightlife L.A. has to offer. This collection of meticulously designed residences features luminous open floor plans, designer finishes and materials, private outdoor roof decks with breathtaking city views and state-of-the-art finishes and fixtures. Mohawk Heights is the first small-lot subdivision project in the area to feature enormous roof decks with Jacuzzis and outdoor kitchens, all set amidst the backdrop of breathtaking, 360-degree city views.

Location: 1416 North Mohawk Street, Los Angeles 90026

Asking price: $2,295,000

Year built: 2024

Living area: 3,394 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Each residence features 5 spacious en-suite bedrooms with custom closets, a separate bonus room on the main living level that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or intimate dining room, and a 2-car, direct-access garage.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.mohawkheights.com

DRE#: 1933923