Welcome to the exclusive Palisades Tennis Estates, a gated community of just 14 homes. Upon entering this exquisite property, you can’t help but appreciate its beautiful materials and finishes, impressive scale with vaulted ceilings and skylights, and indoor-outdoor flow. This property truly offers the ultimate package for California coastal living; a wonderful home set behind privacy gates with resort-caliber amenities, all just a short distance to world-class beaches, shopping and dining. The Palisades Tennis Estates boasts tennis courts, paddle ball courts, a basketball court, a pool and spa, and access to hiking trails.

Location: 1865 Michael Lane, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $2,995,000

Year built: 1978

Living area: 3,237 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Expansive living and family rooms; beautiful kitchen; private rear yard; oversized pool; spa; grassy area; brick paver patio; tall hedging; grand primary suite w/ dual walk-in closets and large patio; two fireplaces; upgraded custom closets; 3-car garage; integrated security system

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

DRE#: 00996960

Andrew Buss

310.487.4437

andrew@davidkramer.com

DRE#: 01999869