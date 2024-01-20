Palisades Tennis Estates
Welcome to the exclusive Palisades Tennis Estates, a gated community of just 14 homes. Upon entering this exquisite property, you can’t help but appreciate its beautiful materials and finishes, impressive scale with vaulted ceilings and skylights, and indoor-outdoor flow. This property truly offers the ultimate package for California coastal living; a wonderful home set behind privacy gates with resort-caliber amenities, all just a short distance to world-class beaches, shopping and dining. The Palisades Tennis Estates boasts tennis courts, paddle ball courts, a basketball court, a pool and spa, and access to hiking trails.
Location: 1865 Michael Lane, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $2,995,000
Year built: 1978
Living area: 3,237 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Expansive living and family rooms; beautiful kitchen; private rear yard; oversized pool; spa; grassy area; brick paver patio; tall hedging; grand primary suite w/ dual walk-in closets and large patio; two fireplaces; upgraded custom closets; 3-car garage; integrated security system
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
DRE#: 00996960
Andrew Buss
310.487.4437
andrew@davidkramer.com
DRE#: 01999869