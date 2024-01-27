Malibu Beachfront Home

This Malibu beachfront residence, nestled in a private gated enclave on Matador Beach, boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths across approximately 2,861 square feet. With unobstructed ocean views, direct beach access, and a balcony leading to a sandy cove, it offers a picturesque setting with sunsets over the Channel Islands. Recently refurbished, the home features gleaming hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting, and chic new tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The primary bedroom, one downstairs bedroom, and two additional bedrooms – all with en-suite bathrooms – capture ocean vistas. The refinished decks and Juliette balcony enhance the allure of this oceanfront jewel.

Location: 31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 1966

Living area: 2,861 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Attached parking; waterfront living; ocean view; balcony; gated community; fireplace

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Shen Schulz

310.980.8809

shen@shenrealty.com

www.shenrealty.com

DRE#: 01327630