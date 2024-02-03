Corner Lot Coastal Elegance with Modern Luxury

Discover your dream home in Manhattan Beach’s prestigious Sand Section. This captivating Cape Cod residence seamlessly blends coastal elegance with modern luxury. An open floor plan connects a stylish living room, chef’s kitchen and dining room. Three bedrooms downstairs provide comfort and privacy, two opening to a backyard/patio. The primary bedroom upstairs features vaulted ceilings, a private patio with city views and a luxurious bathroom. An adjoining home office with a private sundeck completes this tranquil retreat. Live the coastal lifestyle in one of Manhattan Beach’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

www.501SixthPlace.com

Location: 501 6th Place, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $3,900,000

Living area: 2,180 SF | 2,700 SF Lot, 4 Bed + Office, 2 1/4 Bath

Features: Corner lot; coffered wood ceilings in living room, kitchen and dining room; high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances; large private patio/backyard; vaulted ceilings in primary suite; primary suite opens up to private patio; rooftop deck; office with sundeck; outdoor shower

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248