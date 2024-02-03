Meticulously crafted over a five-year span, this newly constructed 2024-built view residence stands as a defining statement in Modern Architecture. Designed by the award-winning firm Rockefeller Kempel A.I.A, this awe-inspiring entertainer’s showplace boasts rooftop ocean views and is nestled up a private road above a coveted Lower Mandeville Canyon cul-de-sac. Every detail has been curated with the utmost precision. Privatized with the planting of 150 trees and abundant greenery, this gated home features a sweeping driveway accommodating parking for 15+ cars.

Location: 1835 Old Orchard Road, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $17,750,000

Year built: 2024

Living area: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Whole house water filtration system; panic room; climate-controlled glass wine enclosure; heated floors; exterior water feature; Dolby home theatre; pool house; rooftop deck with ocean views; elevator; outdoor kitchen and BBQ; pool and spa; parking garage for 4+ cars

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

Paul Czako, DRE#: 01061342

310.995.1963

paul@gcestates.com

Gussman Czako Estates