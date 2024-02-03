Exceptional Malibu Beachfront Compound

An exceptional beachfront compound with the ambiance of a resort, this impressive Cape Cod contemporary has sweeping views of ocean, coastline, islands, sunsets and the sparkling Queen’s Necklace. Detached guest house, media suite and spacious rooms with high, beamed ceilings, skylights, huge picture windows, finely crafted builtins and expansive art gallery walls. Many exquisite settings for splendid hospitality include a private courtyard and enormous oceanfront entertainer’s deck. Great room with beautifully crafted living area, dining area and gorgeous custom kitchen. Main floor also has an under-stair wet bar and bedroom/office suite that opens to the courtyard.

Location: 23826 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $34,900,000

Living area: 4,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Three bedrooms upstairs include a stunning ocean-view primary with balcony and office. Large media suite is a grand entertaining space with a powder room. One-bedroom ocean-view guest house has a full kitchen and living/dining area. Remarkable privacy plus light-filled openness.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Cooper Mount

310.351.9002

cmount@carolwoodre.com

www.carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01956287

Joyce Rey

310.285.7529

joyce@joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013