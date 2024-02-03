Malibu Beachfront Home

Nestled on Matador Beach in Malibu, this 4-bed, 4.5-bath beachfront residence spans 2,861 sq ft. Unobstructed ocean views, complemented by Pacific breezes. Direct beach access leads to a sandy cove. One downstairs bedroom has an en-suite bath, while the primary bedroom and two upstairs rooms boast en-suite baths and ocean views. Recently refurbished with new hardwood floors, LED lighting and fresh paint, the home features stylish tile and countertops in the kitchen and baths. Refinished decks and a Juliette balcony add allure. Conveniently located near shops, dining and Vintage Grocers Market.

Location: 31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 1966

Living area: 2,861 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Balcony; gated community; attached parking; ocean views; fireplace

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Shen Schulz

310.980.8809

shen@shenrealty.com

www.shenrealty.com

DRE#: 01327630