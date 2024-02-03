Malibu Beachfront Home
Nestled on Matador Beach in Malibu, this 4-bed, 4.5-bath beachfront residence spans 2,861 sq ft. Unobstructed ocean views, complemented by Pacific breezes. Direct beach access leads to a sandy cove. One downstairs bedroom has an en-suite bath, while the primary bedroom and two upstairs rooms boast en-suite baths and ocean views. Recently refurbished with new hardwood floors, LED lighting and fresh paint, the home features stylish tile and countertops in the kitchen and baths. Refinished decks and a Juliette balcony add allure. Conveniently located near shops, dining and Vintage Grocers Market.
Location: 31974 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $8,995,000
Year built: 1966
Living area: 2,861 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Balcony; gated community; attached parking; ocean views; fireplace
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Shen Schulz
310.980.8809
shen@shenrealty.com
www.shenrealty.com
DRE#: 01327630