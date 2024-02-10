Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills, this enchanting Spanish-style, single-level family home offers a serene escape on a tranquil, tree-lined street. Behind its private gates, discover a romantic courtyard, an idyllic setting for both relaxation and entertaining. This charming residence features a formal dining room and a newly remodeled kitchen equipped with modern appliances. The main house comprises three bedrooms and two bathrooms, complemented by a detached guest studio with its own full bath. The home’s formal entryway leads to a spacious, sunlit living room, complete with high wood-beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace and an air of timeless elegance.

Location: 156 North Stanley Drive, Beverly Hills 90211

Asking price: $2,995,000

Year built: 1933

Living area: 2,505 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Key amenities include central air conditioning and hardwood flooring throughout along with a splendid outdoor yard space, perfect for enjoying the Californian lifestyle.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

Lori.Berris@Sothebys.Realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605