Magnificent, New Bel Air Mansion
This architectural masterpiece, situated along Bel Air’s renowned “Billionaires Row,” boasts 320 feet of frontage on Nimes Road and is surrounded by some of the most desirable real estate in the world. Through the magnificently landscaped courtyard entry lies a spectacular 20,000 sq ft interior, meticulously crafted to take advantage of breathtaking views. An entertainer’s paradise, its seamlessly flowing multi-level layout showcases impressive living areas accentuated by gorgeous linear fireplaces, soaring ceilings and automated glass sliders that invite an idyllic indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
Location: 677 Nimes Road, Los Angeles 90077
Asking price: $49,990,000
Year built: 2023
Living area: 20,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: 3 kitchens; home theater; home spa; gym; wet and dry saunas; negative edge infinity pool; a pool house featuring an outdoor kitchen; a separate butler’s quarters with its own private entrance; enough parking to accommodate 50 cars
Contact: Golden Palm Properties Inc.
Edward Ehsan
310.997.6900
Inquiries@goldenpalmproperties.com
www.GoldenPalmProperties.com
DRE#: 01990804