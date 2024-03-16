Development Opportunity in Beverly Hills Foothills

Sited in the foothills of Beverly Hills just moments away from the famed Beverly Hills Hotel, this 26,000-sq-ft promontory site is a unique opportunity to develop a trophy estate or reside in the existing and charming Traditional home, featuring immense privacy and breathtaking views behind gates at the end of a long, private driveway. This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom residence presents endless possibilities for customization, renovation or new construction with the current floor plan offering expansive living spaces with vaulted ceilings and well-appointed bedrooms.

Location: 9911 Tower Lane, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $9,995,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 3,922 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Luxury living spaces include a light-filled formal living room, dining room and family room, featuring French doors throughout with direct access to the expansive backyard and sparkling pool, perfect for quintessential Southern California indoor-outdoor living.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia.go@sothebys.realty

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923