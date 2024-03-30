Actor Parker Young Lists L.A. Compound with Guest House

Welcome to the Young Ranch! Whether you’re an avid equestrian or simply seeking a peaceful retreat with plenty of room to add a pool or a sports court. Surrounded by natural beauty, chirping birds and roaming peacocks, this 1.32-acre compound is equipped with its own guest home – a rare find that promises a lifestyle of luxury, leisure and endless possibilities. For the creative who works in the city but desires a private oasis, this compound backs up to the Theodore Payne Trail of the Fond Nature Preserve. Located less than 10 miles from the studios in Burbank, Shadow Hills is a hidden gem awaiting your discovery.

www.9600DaleAvenue.com

Location: 9600 Dale Avenue, Shadow Hills 91040

Asking price: $2,150,000

Year built: 1929

Square footage: 3,793 square feet 1.32 acres, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: New flooring, new roof, new windows downstairs, two fireplaces, Culligan water filtration system throughout, reverse osmosis water system, solar panels, beekeeping boxes, mature fruit trees, raised gardening beds, chicken coop, horse barn with new roof and walls, horse paddocks

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248