Re-Imagined Gerard Colcord Estate

Discover the epitome of luxury blended with historical charm in this Gerard Colcord re-imagined estate, dating back to 1938 and inspired by the rustic elegance of San Ysidro Ranch. Nestled in Bel Air, the property features a beautifully updated main house with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a detached guest house. Experience modern comforts like a tastefully redesigned kitchen with high-end appliances, a hidden speakeasy bar and an extensive outdoor “wellness zone,” including a sauna and cold plunge. With secure, private grounds and mature landscaping, this home is a perfect sanctuary for those seeking both luxury and privacy.

Location: 167 North Bentley Avenue, Bel Air 90049

Asking Price: $9,890,000

Year Built: 1938

Living Area: 5,382 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Main house (4 bed, 3.5 bath); guest house (1 bed, 1 bath); pool; open kitchen with Calacatta marble; soapstone center island countertop; speakeasy bar; outdoor wellness zone with sauna; stainless steel appliances; butler’s pantry with beverage and wine refrigerators

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Lauren Ravitz

310.600.4581

Lauren@LaurenRavitz.com

www.LaurenRavitz.com

DRE#: 01352397