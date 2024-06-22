Contemporary Beachfront Compound

Open Sunday, 2-5

An exceptional beachfront compound with the ambiance of a resort, this impressive Cape Cod contemporary has sweeping views of the ocean, coastline, islands, sunsets and the sparkling Queen’s Necklace. Detached guest house, media suite and spacious rooms with high, beamed ceilings, skylights, huge picture windows, finely crafted built-ins and expansive art gallery walls. Many exquisite settings for splendid hospitality include a private courtyard and an enormous oceanfront deck. Great room with beautifully crafted living area, dining area and gorgeous custom kitchen. Remarkable privacy plus light-filled openness create a residence of rare comfort and sophistication.

Location: 23826 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $29,995,000

Year built: 1975

Living area: 4,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Detached one-bed guest house; media suite; skylights; private courtyard; wet bar; office suite

Contact: Coldwell Banker

Joyce Rey

310.291.6646

joyce@joycerey.com

www.joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013

