The Crown Jewel in Topanga

The Trust Ranch: The Ranch Upon Sacred Territory is sited atop Topanga’s star-studded Mesa and spans 17 acres and offers sweeping, 360-degree vistas of the surrounding landscape. Steeped in the rich history of Topanga, this horse property is a testament to the area’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. The main residence, featuring exquisite Douglas fir floors salvaged from the depths of Puget Sound, showcases the craftsmanship of local artisans, adding to its allure. Guest quarters, horse stable, riding ring, aerial silks pavilion and a vineyard provide ample opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

Location: 1291 Will Geer, Topanga 90290

Asking price: $7,495,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 8,247 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Highly desired Mesa neighborhood; guest house; producing vineyard; stables; riding rings; playground; event spaces; on-site parking for 50+ vehicles; aerial silks; commercial-grade garage; mountain views; ocean views; quiet and private; 17 acres

Contact: Keller Williams Beverly Hills

Josh Canova, DRE#: 02131258

858.361.7010

josh@jeffyarbrough.com

Jeff Yarbrough, DRE#: 01341959

323.854.4300

jeff@jeffyarbrough.com

www.Jeffyarbroughgruop.com