The Crown Jewel in Topanga
The Trust Ranch: The Ranch Upon Sacred Territory is sited atop Topanga’s star-studded Mesa and spans 17 acres and offers sweeping, 360-degree vistas of the surrounding landscape. Steeped in the rich history of Topanga, this horse property is a testament to the area’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. The main residence, featuring exquisite Douglas fir floors salvaged from the depths of Puget Sound, showcases the craftsmanship of local artisans, adding to its allure. Guest quarters, horse stable, riding ring, aerial silks pavilion and a vineyard provide ample opportunities for recreation and relaxation.
Location: 1291 Will Geer, Topanga 90290
Asking price: $7,495,000
Year built: 1991
Living area: 8,247 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Highly desired Mesa neighborhood; guest house; producing vineyard; stables; riding rings; playground; event spaces; on-site parking for 50+ vehicles; aerial silks; commercial-grade garage; mountain views; ocean views; quiet and private; 17 acres
Contact: Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Josh Canova, DRE#: 02131258
858.361.7010
josh@jeffyarbrough.com
Jeff Yarbrough, DRE#: 01341959
323.854.4300
jeff@jeffyarbrough.com
www.Jeffyarbroughgruop.com