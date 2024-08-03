Four Houses from the Sand

Open House: Sat, Aug 3 (2-4 pm)

Experience coastal luxury in this stunning, three-story residence moments from Hermosa Beach’s pristine sands. Enjoy breathtaking ocean views and entertain on two top-level decks with spacious living areas, a fireplace and a wet bar. The gourmet kitchen features high-end appliances and a large center island. The middle level features the primary suite with a private deck, luxurious bath and walk-in closet, plus two additional en-suite bedrooms. The ground level is perfect for guests with a separate living area, kitchenette, family room and bedroom. Situated in the heart of Hermosa Beach, this home seamlessly blends comfort and style with an array of luxurious amenities.

www.133ThirtyThirdStreet.com

Location: 133 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking price: $5,500,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 3,360 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Ocean views; 3 decks; fireplace; wet bar; large center island with breakfast bar seating; Sub-Zero refrigerator; Viking range oven; hardwood floors throughout; spiral staircase; large soaking tub in primary bedroom; separate mother-in-law or guest suite

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248

