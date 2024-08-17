Emmy-Winning Composer’s $4M Estate

OPEN SUNDAY, 1-4 PM

Jeff Beal, the five-time Emmy-winning composer of such films and TV shows as House of Cards, Pollock, Ugly Betty and Carnivale, has listed his 5,746-square-foot estate in Agoura Hills. Beal wrote and recorded most of his scores in the home with its 20-foot ceilings and stone floors, providing the perfect acoustics for his rich compositions. The residence is filled with magnificent architectural elements, such as chiseled beams, heavy wood doors, custom ironwork and numerous archways. The floor plan lives like a single story and exudes the casual elegance of a fine European home in the country.

www.6160FairviewPlace.com

Location: 6160 Fairview Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Asking Price: $4,050,000

Year Built: 2007

Living Area: 5,746 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Newer custom build; 1.24-acre private lot; mostly single-level living; 20-foot ceilings; 5 bedrooms + 4 1/2 baths; 4-car garage; 5 fireplaces; solar electric; clearstory windows; primary suite + other en-suite on first floor; idyllic setting; award-winning schools

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich

818.317.8135

linda@lindarichproperties.com

www.lindarichproperties.com

DRE#: 00869283